New Marathon Announcement Makes Fans More Concerned Than Ever About Its Future: “This Game Feels So Dead”

When it comes to Marathon, fans have been concerned for the game’s future ever since developer Bungie announced a record number of layoffs at their studio following the end of support for Destiny 2. Even as the shooter gets an experimental PvE mode to broaden its gameplay in July 2026, internal shifts at Bungie call into question how long the title’s survival will last. Although there is still hope for a Season 3 and beyond through new updates and content roadmaps, Marathon‘s long-term goals are a subject of fan worries.

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The fate of Destiny 2 and Marathon is tied largely to the under performing nature of both games, which led to the layoffs at Bungie through Sony. Marathon in particular has struggled to find a consistent audience, leading to the limited PvE mode that is set to last for two weeks from July 21 to August 4, 2026. Players have praised Marathon for its changes and updates in Season 2, but it remains to be seen if Bungie’s newfound focus for their only remaining ongoing game leads to live service success.

Marathon’s Director Leaves Bungie Amidst Big Changes To The Ongoing Extraction Shooter

One of the later casualties of the Bungie layoffs is Joe Ziegler, the game director of Marathon who announced their departure from the company on July 17, 2026. It is unclear if Ziegler was let go or voluntarily chose to move on from Bungie, but the official X post from Ziegler’s account suggests that this result was expected for some time. This is because Ziegler already revealed that Del Chafe III would take over their role in relation to Marathon, who would guide the game’s future alongside Creative Director Julia Nardin at Bungie.

With a message of thanks, Ziegler’s post hopes that players will stay excited for what is next for Marathon, even if they are not involved with its continuing plans. With Season 2 having just arrived in June 2026, , so Ziegler leaving Bungie does throw off a lot of player expectations. No matter how amicable the break between Bungie and Ziegler was, many players are concerned that the sudden loss of leadership on the project will cause huge shifts from the game’s design and intention that made people learn to love it in the first place.

Under Ziegler’s X post, most players blame the immediate drama at Bungie for the split and the raised concerns for Marathon at large. One comment goes so far to say “the game feels so dead rn [right now],” reflecting how the game has seen a steady decrease in player count since its launch. For an ongoing live service title, this is normal, but Marathon‘s initial struggles to gain a strong audience early makes these downward trends have a bigger impact, especially now where a clear direction for the game may be in question without Ziegler.

Clear Community Interactions Between Bungie & Marathon Players Might Be Harder Than Ever Without Connective Leadership

One of the biggest concerns players have regarding Ziegler’s break from Bungie is how integral Ziegler was for building up the developer/player communication Marathon had post-launch. In many ways, the foundation of receiving and implementing player feedback were tied to Ziegler, who likely fostered a dynamic between players from early play testing up until Marathon‘s release. To see that relationship between developer and audience lose some traction could lead to an unclear idea of what players want and the right ideas for developers to pursue.

With players calling Marathon “dead” only a little over a year since its launch, that pulse on player community conversations is more important than ever. Fewer overall staff at Bungie makes this task infinitely harder, but Ziegler moving on gets rid of an established understanding of Marathon‘s strengths and weaknesses in the eyes of the game’s community. Regardless of who takes over for Ziegler, the reduced work force at Bungie will have to build that understanding back up from scratch, which may take multiple Seasons of trial and error that Marathon does not have the time to endure.

Extraction shooters and live service titles thrive off big changes that address player desires, using updates as opportunities to grow games in directions that fans want the most. By losing someone so closely tied to knowing what path players wanted to see, it may be difficult for Bungie to produce content that everyone wants to try. The biggest worries surrounding Marathon is that its continued success is tied to Bungie’s existence as a whole, making the sudden loss of staff and leadership another heavy blow for the studio.

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