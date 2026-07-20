DC Announces New Fighting Game (but It Isn’t Injustice 3)

The two Injustice games have been the most popular DC Comics fighting games, and players have been waiting almost a decade for another one. Warner Bros. has just announced another DC-oriented fighting game, but it’s not Injustice 3. It’s a game called DCKO, something many likely didn’t have on their radar.

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DCKO is a free-to-play fighting game for mobile platforms, a set of descriptors that is likely to put off some. It has a roster of DC heroes and villains and another “legend” will join the lineup every month. It doesn’t currently have a release date or window, but players can pre-register on the official website and unlock rewards. Said rewards will grow as more people pre-register, all of which contain various currencies.

DCKO Brings DC Tag-Based Fighting to Mobile Platforms

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The above trailer shows off the current roster of the game, which includes Superman, Batman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Starfire, Green Lantern, Nightwing, Bane, Robin, Zatanna, Cyborg, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Raven, Blue Beetle, Constantine, Katana, Doomsday, and Lex Luthor. Players can utilize combos and super moves, which can both be augmented with the DCKO‘s tag system that’s not unlike a game like 2XKO or Marvel vs. Capcom.

This team has experience in the mobile fighting space, too. Developer Dropfake consists of members of Kabam, the studio behind Marvel Contest of Champions. This mobile fighter originally came out in 2014 and only just made it to PC in 2025, where it currently has a “Mostly Positive” rating.

However, that reception might not be as glowing across the board for DCKO, a sentiment that is easy to see among the puzzled posts in the comments section of the above trailer. As previously stated, many players have been anticipating a new Injustice game — which has been heavily rumored — since it has been over nine years since Injustice 2. Developer NetherRealm Studios took a break from the series by making two back-to-back Mortal Kombat titles and has yet to announce what it is working on next.

Marvel players, on the other hand, have had it quite well. As for fighting games, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is nearing its release and is coming from an esteemed fighting game studio — Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear developer Arc System Works — and Capcom only just released a suite of Marvel games in 2024 through Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. Outside of fighting games, Marvel’s Wolverine is also nearing release and being developed by beloved Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games. Electronic Arts’ Iron Man game and Skydance’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra are on the horizon, too.

Even though Marvel’s Blade is reportedly in jeopardy and EA’s Black Panther title was canned, these games combined with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Rivals, and Midnight Suns have mostly outclassed DC’s recent output in the non-mobile space, which has been plagued due to years of mismanagement and trend chasing that has led to studio closures, game cancelations, and a mostly barren release calendar.

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