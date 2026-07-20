Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Trailer Reportedly Releasing Soon

The second Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer is reportedly releasing soon. It’s been almost five years since Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games announced a remake of one of the best RPGs ever made. A year later, in 2022, it was announced that Aspyr Media was off the project, replaced by an in-house Saber Interactive team. To date, there has been no additional information on the project nor any follow-up trailer. It’s actually led some to believe the game has been cancelled, but it has not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Saber Interactive seemingly teased the long-awaited Star Wars remake was releasing in 2028, which would itself suggest a reveal trailer is on the horizon. On the back of this news, YouTube channel 100% Star Wars is reporting that the remake is going to be re-revealed this year; however, they also note this reveal may end up being delayed to 2027. And if the remake is not releasing until 2028, the latter certainly seems more likely.

It remains unclear if Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is still going to be a PS5 exclusive and if Sony is still involved as the publisher. If these things are still true, then it’s probably going to resurface at a PlayStation State of Play. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the next one of these shows even is, let alone which it could show up at.

Beyond this, December 10 is also another possibility. And this is because December 10 is The Game Awards 2026. If Sony was going to let this re-reveal happen outside of a State of Play, this is really the only other place it would permit it to happen. Often, Sony gives Geoff Keighley one reveal per show, but certainly not always.

Thankfully for all parties involved, it does not matter when Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake reappears. If it happens in 2026, 2027, or 2040, there is going to be interest in a remake of one of the great RPGs of all time and the best Star Wars game ever made. And this could very well work against the project being revealed anytime soon, because there is far more incentive to get this remake right than to rush it out into the market. This game already has a ton of sunk cost that will only be made back if the remake comes out and it’s excellent.

That said, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt. It is not official information, and even if it is accurate, it’s shrouded in uncertainty and subject to change.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.