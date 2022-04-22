Another Bird Game Hits the Tabletop Game Market

The tabletop game industry will welcome yet another game about birds, as Birds of a Feather: Western North America is set to come to game stores after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Published by Snowbright Studios, Birds of a Feather: Western North America is a family-friendly card game in which players try to spot birds in different habitats. Players choose cards from their hand and play them in each round, with players scoring points based on which birds are in your particular habitat. Players can score points from other players' cards, while raptors will drive all birds away from a particular habitat. Players score points based on a bird's rarity, with bonus points scored if a player manages to spot every bird in a specific habitat.

Birds of a Feather: Western North America is a spinoff game of Birds of Feather, which was released in 2015. Birds of a Feather: Western North America features new graphic design and improved rules for two- and three-player games to make them more strategic.

Bird games have become a particularly popular sub-genre within the tabletop industry in recent years, thanks in part to the popularity of Wingspan, an engine-building game in which players score points by attracting different birds to their habitat. With over 1 million copies sold, Wingspan has inspired several other games in the genre, all of which are wildly different but focus on beautiful bird artwork.

The Kickstarter for Birds of a Feather: Western North America has raised over $25,000, which is above its initial $18,600 goal. Backers will receive a copy of the game with a $20 pledge, with fulfillment expected in October 2022. The Kickstarter for Birds of a Feather: Western North America will remain active through May 5th.