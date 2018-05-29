‘Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ Release Date Announced

Black Clover: Quartet Knights now has a Western release date thanks to Bandai Namco’s announcement that confirmed the game would be out on PlayStation 4 and PC on September 14.

The game was previously confirmed to be out sometime in 2018, but prior to today’s announcement, an exact date or narrowed timeframe wasn’t known. Bandai Namco released a new trailer for the upcoming game today alongside a video description that tells more of Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ story.

“Long ago, the world was saved from a demon by a single mage who came to be known as the Wizard King,” the trailer description reads. “From then forward, magic knights who fight for all people came forward to claim the title of Wizard King for themselves. This is the story of Black Clover: Quartet Knights!”

Leading up to the release date announcement, those waiting on the game already knew that there’d be PvP elements where players could face off in 4v4 teams. Between the third-person combat and the magic-shooting elements, the game appeared to have a strong focus on PvP, but it left many wondering whether there would be a story mode included in the game. The new video above is actually the “Story Trailer” that shows both the anime-styled cutscenes as well as actual gameplay that players will experience during the story mode.

Though the game is indeed based on the hit anime and manga series Black Clover, Bandai Namco’s game won’t recreate the story arcs and scenes that players have already seen. Instead, Black Clover: Quartet Knights will introduce fans of the original series to a totally new story.

A press release from Bandai Namco expanded on the trailer’s description above while also incorporating details on the PvP and story modes.

"Long ago, when humanity was close to being annihilated by demons, one powerful mage saved mankind from extinction and became the Wizard King. From then on, the people of this magical world have strived to become Wizards and to join the Magic Knights, with the grand hope of becoming the Wizard King themselves. In Black Clover: Quartet Knights, players can select Magic Knights to place on their squad and tailor their teams to attack, defense, or support specializations for strategic gameplay. Players can decide to use their teams to battle other teams in 4v4 magical matches, or choose to play the game's story mode and experience the compelling original storyline created exclusively for Black Clover: Quartet Knights."

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch in the Americas on September 14.