This $40 PlayStation Plus Deal is the Biggest No-Brainer of Black Friday

The biggest discount on PlayStation Plus memberships only comes around once a year for a short period around Black Friday, so it’s not surprising that the deal is one of the most popular holiday offerings in gaming. You can get a PlayStation Plus subscription on Amazon right now for only $39.99 (a discount of $20) while it lasts. It’s is the ultimate no-brainer purchase for any PlayStation gamer (or soon to be PlayStation gamer), so jump on it while you can.

Ideally, you would like to get into a rhythm where you never have to pay the full $60 for a 12-month membership. You can renew every year around this time – assuming that Sony continues to offer the deal in the future. On that note, you might also consider picking up this 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

In other big Black Friday PS4 deal news, the $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle is expected to be widely available, but if you don’t want to take chances, your first opportunity to grab one will be right here at Walmart (online only) at 12am EST November 18th (they even have a countdown clock). It is also expected to arrive at GameStop and at Best Buy on the same date – most likely at midnight EST. You should also keep tabs on Amazon to see if they pull the trigger on the deal early.

Target’s weekly ad suggests that they will have the deal up and running online starting on the 18th, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Kohl’s is also selling it starting on November 19th at 12:01 am (with $60 Kohl’s cash bonus). Moving out further, the bundle is confirmed for Sam’s Club on November 22nd if you prefer to grab it there.

