Black Myth: Wukong Gets Unexpected New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Black Myth: Wukong has been released today by developer Game Science. At this point, many Wukong fans are looking forward to the upcoming sequel Black Myth: Zhong Kui, which was announced in 2025. Despite working on this follow-up entry, though, Game Science hasn’t slowed down with its support for Wukong and continues to look to improve it based on feedback from players. Now, another patch for the game has dropped that comes with some fixes for key issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new update for Black Myth: Wukong is the first that the game has received in a few months. The update solely looks to squash bugs that players have continued to discover over time. Some of these bugs are tied only to PC, while others are exclusive to PS5. As for fixes seen across all versions of Wukong, Game Science has resolved one problem that would result in game crashing and has also rectified some visual oddities in certain areas.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Black Myth: Wukong update today, you can check out the full patch notes courtesy of Game Science below.

Bug Fixes