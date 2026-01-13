Black Myth: Wukong Gets Unexpected New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Black Myth: Wukong has been released today by developer Game Science. At this point, many Wukong fans are looking forward to the upcoming sequel Black Myth: Zhong Kui, which was announced in 2025. Despite working on this follow-up entry, though, Game Science hasn’t slowed down with its support for Wukong and continues to look to improve it based on feedback from players. Now, another patch for the game has dropped that comes with some fixes for key issues.
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new update for Black Myth: Wukong is the first that the game has received in a few months. The update solely looks to squash bugs that players have continued to discover over time. Some of these bugs are tied only to PC, while others are exclusive to PS5. As for fixes seen across all versions of Wukong, Game Science has resolved one problem that would result in game crashing and has also rectified some visual oddities in certain areas.
To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Black Myth: Wukong update today, you can check out the full patch notes courtesy of Game Science below.
Black Myth: Wukong Update 1.0.21.23831 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where performance was below expectations due to a malfunctioning Super Resolution setting. (PC)
- Fixed an issue where Super Resolution could not be set correctly after applying Recommended Graphics Settings. (PC)
- Fixed incorrect water behaviour in the Heart of Birthstone area.
- Fixed incorrect snow interaction behaviour under certain conditions.
- Fixed screen tearing in the Journeyer’s Chart UI in Performance Mode. (PS5)
- Fixed an issue where using Non-White’s Spirit in the Hut of Immortality caused the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain graphics quality settings, visual effects for some Stone Monkey skills disappeared too early.
- Fixed an issue where Controller Type settings were not saved correctly after relaunching the game. (Steam)