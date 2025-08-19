Next Black Myth Game Revealed, Wukong Sequel Focuses on Zhong Kui

Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong has been a dominant force since its release, standing as one of the most ambitious action RPGs ever created by a Chinese studio. Drawing inspiration from the novel Journey to the West, the game brought the myth of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, to life in a cinematic retelling. With its challenging gameplay and cultural accuracy despite taking liberties with the subject matter in a game, Black Myth: Wukong has already carved its place as one of 2025’s most defining gaming experiences and set new standards for what mythological storytelling can look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The excitement surrounding the title has naturally raised many questions about what comes next for the developer. Would Game Science continue to expand Black Myth: Wukong with additional content, continuing the story of the Monkey King? Would it shift to a different Chinese entirely? Today, those questions have been answered. At Gamescom 2025, Game Science has officially revealed that the next entry in its growing “Black Myth” series will move away from Sun Wukong and instead explore the legendary figure of Zhong Kui, a mythological slayer of the demonic, revered in Chinese mythology.

According to the announcement, the official title of the upcoming project is Black Myth: Zhong Kui, and it serves more as a spiritual successor to Wukong while also carving out its own identity. In Chinese folklore, Zhong Kui is a powerful demon slayer capable of commanding legions of spirits to protect mankind from the forces of evil. His story stands in direct contrast to the trickster-like nature of Wukong.

While no official details have been given regarding combat or gameplay systems, it has been said that the sequel will follow closely in the footsteps Wukong’s action RPG design. However, with Zhong Kui as the central figure, those same mechanics will likely be portrayed in a different light. The myth of Zhong Kui places heavy focus on his role as a demon slayer, and this is also briefly depicted in the trailer, meaning his unique talents could shape how combat is approached.

Play video

In the cinematic trailer included with the announcement, the tone for the sequel was set, but it did not reveal in-game footage. The trailer opened with two shadowy figures implied to be spirits, who hid themselves in fear as Zhong Kui approached. The focus then shifted to Zhong Kui himself, showcasing his ability to command spirits to serve his cause. He was shown riding a massive tiger, likely a spiritual manifestation, while demonic spirits walked alongside him carrying what appeared to be a massive beam. The imagery perfectly portrayed Zhong Kui’s authority and his role as master of the supernatural, strongly hinting at what fans might expect from his portrayal in the game.

Game Science has not yet announced a release date for Black Myth: Zhong Kui, but the studio confirmed that the game is in active development for PC and current-generation consoles. With Wukong still fresh in players’ minds, expectations are already high for this ambitious follow-up.