Black Panther Video Game Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased that a Black Panther game is in the works. This weekend has already been a big one for the popular Marvel superhero following the reveal of the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters later this year. And while this might be the most notable piece of Black Panther media on the horizon, it seems like Marvel Games could be working on its own video game adaptation for the character as well.

On social media this afternoon, gaming industry reporter and insider Jeff Grubb teased that a Black Panther game is in the pipeline. Grubb said next to nothing definitive about the project, but indicated that he would be revealing more of what he has heard in a new stream tomorrow on Monday, July 25th. At this time, it seems like we should begin to learn new details of what could be a major new Marvel title on the horizon.

Wakanda Forever trailer is great. Let's talk about the Black Panther game live tomorrow on #GameMessMornings at 11 a.m. Eastern https://t.co/3HFFcqEdcL https://t.co/JV6QT7ZzqN — Jeff Grubb, No. 3 games journalist (@JeffGrubb) July 24, 2022

In recent years, Marvel has already been looking to expand its presence in the video game space in a major way. This has been most notably seen through projects like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles have already caught on in a major way with fans, Marvel Games has shown that it isn't slowing down whatsoever. At this point in time, a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man is already in the works to go along with Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel's Wolverine. Now, it looks like a Black Panther game could be joining this future slate.

At this point in time, Black Panther has yet to receive his own video game, but the character's growing popularity in recent years would definitely warrant it. Currently, Black Panther has been playable in Marvel's Avengers and was added to the game via a dedicated expansion entitled War for Wakanda. And while that add-on was already popular with fans, it looks like T'Challa could be getting thrust into the spotlight in an even bigger way.

Assuming that Grubb has more information to share about this Black Panther video game in the coming day, we'll be sure to share that news with you once it arrives. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com.