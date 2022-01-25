Blizzard Announces New Survival Game

Blizzard has announced a new survival game for PC and consoles. Unfortunately, this is about the extent we know about the game. While Blizzard has accompanied the announcement with a piece of artwork that looks like it’s for a game, it’s unclear if it’s actually for this new mystery game. What’s also unclear is when we will see what this game is, when it will release, or what platforms exactly it will release for. Of course, if the game ships post Xbox acquisition — which is likely — then it’s probably not coming to PlayStation consoles.

The announcement of the project actually comes alongside a call for developers to join Blizzard for the project, which may suggest this will be made by a new team rather than a pre-existing internal team. If this is the case, it’s very, very far away. That said, judging by the list of positions it’s looking for, it’s not a new team, as it’s only looking to fill 11 positions, and only one of these is for a lead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console,” reads the aforementioned pitch. “A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.”

The pitch continues:

“Every story needs a teller. And every world needs builders. What if that could be you? For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the globe. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, to listen and to be heard. That is our mission. Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story? This is your call to adventure. Will you answer it?”

For now, this is everything we have on the new game. That said, if any more information is provided, we will update the story accordingly.