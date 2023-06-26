Blizzard Developer Shows Players How to Find Diablo 4's Rarest Unique Items

Diablo 4 is all about loot. Players battle through the legions of Hell en route to getting the shinest weapons and armor possible. Of all the loot in the game, Unique items are often the most sought-after because they have special properties that can take a build to the next level. Of course, there are some elite pieces of Unique gear that put everything else to shame, with the six rarest being some of the best loot you can find during your Diablo 4 playthrough. Finding them can be very time-consuming, so a Blizzard developer has recently given players a few pointers to make sure they're maximizing their chances.

The tips were first spotted by Video Games Chronicle, which noticed lead class designer Adam Jackson had taken to Twitter to share a few pointers. Jackson first notes that the six items are Doombringer (one-handed sword), The Grandfather (two-handed sword), Ring of Starless Skies (ring), Andariel's Visage (helm), Harlequin Crest (helm), and Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet). He then begins to list some of the tips players should keep in mind, starting by reminding everyone that these items can only drop from level 85+ enemies. That means you'll need to be in the end-game stages of Diablo 4 before you'll even have a chance of seeing them.

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.



1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

4. They're realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaU — Adam Jackson (@AZJackson85) June 24, 2023

Jackson goes on to say these items can drop anywhere you can get a regular Unique, which shrinks the map a bit, but not too much. There's no specific place for you to farm these Uniques, meaning you'll still be able to enjoy the variety that Blizzard wants. There's no more doing endless Mephisto runs like players did back in Diablo 2. Jackson ends by saying that the Uniques are "realllly rare," which could be an understatement given how hard it's been to get some of the best items in the game in past Diablo games.

What is maybe most interesting about these six Unique items moving forward is how they will factor into later seasons. Eventually, Blizzard will replace them with even rarer items to increase the power curve, especially if the developer decides to add more difficulty levels to Diablo 4. When that happens will these be made easier to get? If so, it'll be fun to see what takes their place at the top of the loot pyramid in Diablo 4.