Diablo 4 Hotfix Removes Farming Exploit for Higher World Tiers

Diablo 4's latest hotfix has patched out a farming exploit players were using to gain increased amounts of experience and gold from higher World Tiers that they shouldn't have been able to access. That was the focus of this hotfix, however, with no other changes specific to classes, items, or anything like that found in the small update. More info about Diablo 4 is on the horizon, however, with a roundtable talk coming soon on Friday, so those interested in hearing about larger changes moving forward will want to tune into that.

The hotfix in question went live on June 15th and only has a couple of changes to look over within the brief set of notes. Topping the list was the one about the World Tiers which doesn't explicitly say that the change was made to stamp out a farming exploit, but it's evident that's what players were using it for. The patch notes for this hotfix can be found below:

Diablo 4 Hotfix 11

Resolved an issue where players in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 could invite others to their party that were not eligible for those higher tiers.

Fixed an issue where all World Tiers would display as unlocked when players may not have met the requirements.

Further stability and improvements.

Players have asked here and there about the possibility of inviting friends to World Tiers that players haven't yet unlocked, and for the most part, people said that it wasn't possible. However, it seems that under certain circumstances, this could actually happen which, as the player in the post linked above suggested, would help the weaker characters level up quicker by taking advantage of the higher XP gains in the higher World Tiers as well as other rewards like gold and gear. Whether it was an intentional exploit used by people to level their characters or just a handy trick people wanted to use to help out their friends, Blizzard has taken care of the exploit regardless.

This is the latest in a series of hotfixes that have been aimed at things like this that'd let players speed through the leveling process faster than intended. Just recently, the game's most popular dungeon was nerfed, too, and players weren't too happy about that hotfix at all.