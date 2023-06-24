Diablo 4 Players Slam "Lazy" Part of Dungeons

Diablo 4 is one of this year's biggest games. With Final Fantasy 16 finally out, it's no longer the biggest new game out, but it's still being enjoyed by many. That said, it seems those who are still playing the action RPG aren't enjoying every aspect of the game. Over on the game's Reddit page, one rather negative post has been garnering lots of attention. The post claims that dungeons are being held back by "lazy design." And it seems many agree with the take.

"All dungeons being 'Door is closed, find 2-4 things to open it'," reads the Reddit post. "That's lazy design, why does every single dungeon has to include unholy amounts of backtracking They need to create something more puzzle alike or something."

The post continues: "I love the game right now, I feel the bosses while some are reused ones from other dungeons, are fun... I feel like elites are a hell of a lot of fun to kill too. But the dungeon design is pretty lazy and not much changes from dungeon to dungeon besides the skin of the floor and walls. I swear.... during a certain quest about the son of a certain Demon of Hatred, the place you visit has the same stairs as every single dungeon."

You'd expect this to be a fairly contentious take, however, it seems much of the Diablo 4 Reddit page agrees with the take as evident by nearly 6,000 votes up and nearly 2,000 comments, most of which echo the sentiment.

"There are many design choices in Diablo 4 where it makes me think 'THIS is their vision for Diablo 4, what they want us to play?'," reads ones of these comments. "I love the game overall, but there are many small or QoL things that have been omitted for...reasons?"

Of course, Diablo 4 is going to be supported for years to come, so there's a chance Blizzard will take this feedback and change dungeons over the time. In other words, these may be irrelevant complaints eventually, but right now they are ones apparently a lot of players have.

Diablo 4 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, it's only available to purchase, with no word if it will come to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. For more coverage on the popular new action RPG, click here.

"In a sense, Diablo 4 is perfect for both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The lore of Sanctuary expands drastically while the game, story and all, is large enough to keep new players busy. The game is built to allow the developers to scale it with ease with battle passes and seasons for a new generation, but it's nowhere close to being empty. In that sense, it almost feels if the Diablo team packed as much in it as possible into it at the beginning to avoid the feeling of other comparable live service games. Nevertheless, the entire package may end up as the franchise's most exciting piece given it has a little something for everyone."