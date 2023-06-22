Diablo 4's Hardcore Race Concludes with 1,000 Level 100 Players, Full List Coming Soon

Diablo 4 is full of content, but one of the more niche things players have been doing since the game started on June 5 is racing to see who can get their hardcore character to level 100 the fastest. Blizzard even ran a contest where it promised that the first 1,000 players to do so would get their names on a special real-life statue if they posted proof of the accomplishment on Twitter. Now, less than a month later, the list of 1,000 has been completed and Blizzard will be enshrining all of the players in due time.

Blizzard doesn't yet have an official list of all 1,000 players to hit level 100 with a hardcore character in Diablo 4, but there is an unofficial list on the D4 Armory. Obviously, you won't be able to join their ranks just yet, but if you want to make your own hardcore journey, it might be worth looking through and seeing what gear and abilities the top players are using. It's also worth noting that every class is well-represented, even if the top two slots are held by Druids. In fact, all five classes have a representative in the top 10 in terms of overall Power, proving that every class is viable for hardcore mode.

1000 #Diablo4Hardcore heroes evaded death.



Their achievements will be celebrated for eternity in the halls of Blizzard.



A full list of names will be shared in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/DI83QGPxto — Diablo (@Diablo) June 21, 2023

It'll be interesting to see if Blizzard does any other contests like this in the future. It probably won't do something involving a real-world statue, but we might see races like this take on some added importance when seasons start to kick off in July. Blizzard hasn't given us all the details about what will be in Season 1, but we do know that we'll be seeing our first battle pass drop alongside it. Unfortunately, Blizzard recently confirmed that players will have to create a new character to progress through the battle pass, which has annoyed players who just want to play as their main.

In spite of frustrations like that, Diablo 4 launched in a good spot. It wasn't plagued by nearly as connectivity issues as Diablo 3 and seems poised to continue that momentum when it adds seasonal content next month. Diablo 4 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.