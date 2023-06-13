Diablo 4 Dataminer Finds Potential Fifth World Tier, New Gem Ranks

Diablo 4 has been out for about a week now, but developer Blizzard Entertainment isn't resting on its laurels after a great launch period. We already know that the Season 1 battle pass is coming at some point in the near future. Blizzard hasn't given us too much detail about when exactly it will be out or what to expect, but one dataminer has found a few important nuggets that could point to future plans. We're not sure if these are coming with Season 1 or even at all, so make sure to take them with a grain of salt. That said, the info points to more difficulty options and several new levels of gems both coming to Diablo 4 in the relatively near future.

The datamined information was first spotted by PCGamer, who shared the post from DataMineARPG. There's a lot of info contained in DataMineARPG's post, but it begins by revealing that there is currently evidence for World Tier 5 in the code. That said, this code might simply be used for testing and the name and details of any benefits players will have from playing are not currently available in the build. There is an image in the code that supports the evidence, though it's possible Blizzard might hold something like this back until a larger content drop.

There is also evidence of at least three more ranks of gems in the code. While there's nothing pointing to Rank 6, there are names for Rank 7 (Magnificent) and Rank 8 (Perfect). With Diablo 4 currently capping gems at Rank 5, it stands to reason that there will be a Rank 6 if there are a total of eight ranks. This news also fits with the naming conventions of past Diablos where "Perfect" was generally the highest tier gem players could find or craft.

As far as Season 1 goes, there's not much in the datamine concerning that. There is evidence that each season might be split into chapters and players might have seasonal storage that will lock once a season ends, but that's it. Hopefully, Blizzard delivers more info about seasons in the coming days to clear some of this up before Season 1 launches. We expect Season 1 will launch sometime in July, but Blizzard could move that date around depending on how things are progressing. Either way, the base version of Diablo 4 is definitely worth checking out now on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms.