FromSoftware President Apologizes for ‘Bloodborne’ ‘Deracine’ Easter Egg Confusion

Earlier this year, players found a Bloodborn Easter Egg in FromSoftware‘s latest adventure Deracine and naturally, that caused a fan frenzy of rumors and speculation. Since the studio continues to share small teasers of their upcoming projects, it’s understandable why so many got excited but unfortunately – it’s just not what you think it means.

The head of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miayzaki, recently sat down with 4Gamer to talk about Deracine. Of course, the Easter egg came up in the conversation and the studio president took a moment to apologize for the confusion, mentioning that it was not meant to indicate a sequel.

“I’m sorry for getting everyone’s hopes up, but we only put in those Easter eggs for fun,” he told the site. “Many people on Déraciné’s staff, and of course myself, really love Bloodborne, so we wanted to put references to it… But we went overboard. We’re reflecting on it.”

The speculation began when one user found an interesting nod to a potential sequel from the highly beloved game while exploring the VR title. There’s a doll named Fiona that makes the “Make Contact” gesture Bloodborne fans are fond of. But Easter eggs giving nods to other games under a studio umbrella are nothing new, so what makes people think this could be a sequel teaser?

The devil is in the details and in this instance, in the doll description. When players interact with the found doll, the description reads “a doll of the stone girl Fiona, who appears in the game as an unfinished tale.” An “unfinished tale” could absolutely be pointing at a sequel, which is something fans of the first game have been clamoring for since it first release.

Pair the wording with FromSoftware’s knack for hiding announcements in plain sight, and it’s easy to see why so many got their hopes up. That’s not to say that a sequel won’t ever come to be, but it looks like it’s just not the case at this point and time.

[H/T Dualshockers]