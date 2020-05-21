Borderlands 3 Announces New Bounty of Blood DLC

Borderlands 3’s campaign is being expanded on once again next month when the game’s next DLC called “Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption” releases for all platforms. The Western-inspired DLC will follow the second DLC featuring Hammerlock and Wainwright and will send players on a trip to a new planet called Gehenna where they’ll take on another faction previously unseen in a Borderlands game. Vehicles, weapons, characters, and more will be introduced in the Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption DLC, and it’ll be available starting on June 25th for anyone who wants to purchase it or those who already own the Season Pass.

The new Bounty of Blood campaign DLC was announced during the latest episode of The Borderlands Show that’s seen above. The show covered many different plans in the works for Borderlands 3 with the Bounty of Blood DLC among them.

If you’re looking for the TLDR version of the content, a recap of the show shared afterwards gives you what you need to know about the next DLC before it’s released.

Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption, #Borderlands3’s next DLC, arrives June 25. Travel to Vestige, a small town on the harsh desert planet of Gehenna to claim a bounty on the vicious beast-riding gang known as the Devil Riders. Learn more: https://t.co/EH70m8OVBO pic.twitter.com/dxGD4nalpw — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) May 21, 2020

“You’ll travel to the harsh desert planet of Gehenna to claim a bounty on The Devil Riders, a vicious gang of bandits mounted atop fearsome beasts,” Gearbox said about the DLC’s story. “The Devil Riders have been terrorizing the small town of Vestige, and you’ll have to team up with the locals if you want any hope of administering some frontier justice. Along the way, you’ll run into fresh faces like Rose, a warrior who’s adept with pistol and katana alike, and Juno, a rough-and-tumble brawler with a checkered past.”

Some of the game mechanics planned for the DLC include the Jetbeast hoverbike vehicle which will be found first on Gehenna. Other mechanics housed only on the planet include the Traitorweed which temporarily converts enemies to allies as well as the Breezebloom that will “lift your Vault Hunter to great heights so you can reach otherwise-out-of-reach areas.” Western-themed weapons will also be added, so players can plan on collecting those and bringing them off-world to take part in other parts of the Borderlands 3 campaign and future DLCs.

(Photo: Gearbox)

Speaking of those DLCs, Gearbox also shared the image above featuring “psycho-delic imagery” as a teaser for the game’s fourth DLC after Bounty of Blood. Gearbox said it’ll have more to say on that at a later date, but until then, you can expect the new DLC to release on June 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.