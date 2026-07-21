Battlefield 6 Season 4 Update Goes Live, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Season 4 of Battlefield 6 has today kicked off alongside the release of a major new update. Throughout 2026, Battlefield Studios has continued to push out new patches for BF6 on a regular basis that have looked to address feedback that players have provided. This resulted in Battlefield Studios making some major strides with BF6 throughout Season 3, which slowly began turning around the negative sentiment toward the game that had developed. Now, to capitalize on this momentum, Season 4 is looking to lean into elements of the franchise that longtime Battlefield fans are surely familiar with.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.4.1.0 for Battlefield 6 is one of the largest updates that the game has received yet. Likely the biggest focus of this patch is tied to naval combat, which is the focal point of Season 4: Pacific Front. Not only does this update look to improve gameplay tied to vehicle and character movement while in water, but it’s also pushed out the new Tsuru Reef map, which is the biggest one that is now seen in Battlefield 6.

Outside of Tsuru Reed, Season 4 of Battlefield 6 has also introduced two new vehicles and three new weapons. The vehicles in question both happen to be boats, which means that they’ll most frequently be seen when playing matches on Tsuru Reef. As for the weapons, they happen to include a new assault rifle, a new carbine, and an additional marksman rifle, which have been joined by some new attachments.

Expectedly, with the release of this new update, Battlefield Studios has also made hundreds of smaller changes to Battlefield 6 as well. Many of these adjustments are tied to certain bugs that have remained in the game, while others are simply fine-tuning the overall balance of BF6. And for those who play RedSec, which is Battlefield 6’s battle royale offering, countless alterations have been made solely to this game type.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Battlefield 6 with the start of Season 4, you can find the full patch notes for today’s update attached below.

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NEW CONTENT

Naval Combat & New Gameplay System

Naval Combat and New Dynamic Wave System: Naval combat has hit the harbour. Take the fight across land, sea, and air on new amphibious maps and modes, captain your crew in naval vehicles, and master the new dynamic wave system as rolling water changes movement, visibility, and engagement flow across the Pacific shoreline. Navigate hostile waters, use shifting waves to disrupt enemy sightlines, and turn the tide of war from sea to shore.

New Map

Tsuru Reef: Deploy into the biggest all-out battleground yet. Fight across a sprawling Pacific archipelago dense with luxury bungalows, tropical vegetation, jagged cliffs, and open water, with combat built around land, naval, and air warfare.

New Vehicles

RCB-90 Patrol Boat: Rule the waves in this two-seat armoured Patrol Boat built for power, pressure, and versatility. Command the coastline, push through enemy vehicles, or execute flanking manoeuvres from the water.

7.7m NSW RHIB: Joining Battlefield 6 from REDSEC, the 7.7m NSW RHIB is a fast and agile four-seat Light Transport Boat built for rapid coastal assaults. Equipped with a mounted machine gun, it gives squads a quick way to tear across the water and hit the coast.

New Weapons & Attachments

BROD 3: Aim and adapt with the BROD 3, an aggressive and versatile carbine shaped by frontline feedback. Built with a collapsible stock for maximum mobility, it’s a strong ally for squads pushing into close-range combat.

EF88: Precision meets efficiency with the EF88, a bullpup assault rifle designed for mid- to long-range combat.

VSSM: Low volume. High damage. The VSSM is a Designated Marksman Rifle with an integrated suppressor and subsonic ammunition, built for players who want to stay quiet while staying lethal. With full-auto capability, it can handle threats with both speed and stealth.

Attachments: Season 4 introduces the Extended Barrel and 1P86 LPVO sight. The Extended Barrel with a 4″ extension increases projectile velocity at the cost of mobility and aim-down-sights speed, and is available for the M87A1, M1014, 18.5KS-K, and DB-12. The 1P86 LPVO provides a clear sight picture with manually switchable 1.50x and 4.50x magnification levels across supported weapons.

New REDSEC Content

Ranked Battle Royale: A new season of Ranked Battle Royale arrives with a competitive leaderboard and new permanent rewards. Squad up, climb the ranks, and drop into the deep end as naval warfare reaches the Fort Lyndon marina.

Battle Pass

Season 4 Battle Pass: Dominate every domain with new themed paths stocked with hardware, weapon packages, soldier skins, XP boosts, and more. Complete each path to unlock the final path and earn additional rewards built around command of land, air, and sea.

Battlefield Pro

Turn the tide of war with BF Pro. Gain instant BF Pro unlocks, tier skips, an exclusive bonus path, a 5% XP boost, and additional rewards designed to help you maximise progress throughout Season 4.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Slide activation now requires a slightly higher movement speed, reducing cases where sliding could trigger without sprinting first or while crouch-sprinting.

Sliding no longer retriggers when the crouch hold input remains held after an initial slide.

Sliding no longer triggers when landing from a fall or jump if the crouch hold input was released before touching the ground.

Soldier visual effects while swimming and resurfacing have been updated

Spawning on a squad mate in crouch stance now deploys you in crouch stance as well.

The soldier no longer slowly blends into position after mounting an object in the world.

Weapon attachments are now less likely to appear floating when using soldier skins.

Zipline and flash effect animations now behave as intended while spectated in first-person.

Swimming has been revamped for Season 4, with reworked animations, updated physics, improved wave behaviour, and support for Drag and Revive in water.

Aim assist now fully supports enemy targets while they are swimming.

Fall damage is now slightly reduced when falling into shallow water.

Parachutes now deploy as expected when nearing the water surface.

Players can now drag and revive squad mates in water.

Players can now spawn on squad mates who are swimming in deep water.

VEHICLES:

Helicopter rotor wash now affects vegetation more realistically.

Tank driver aiming now behaves more consistently between third-person view and first-person scoped view when aiming upwards on steep slopes.

The visual effects of Boats, Amphibious-, and Ground vehicles interacting with water have been improved.

Vehicle zoom behaviour now correctly follows the player’s “Toggle Zoom” setting after spawning.

GADGETS:

Aiming with the Incendiary Airburst Launcher in third-person no longer causes the launcher’s optic to disappear.

Launchers that discard their tubes now continue to reload even if they are no longer the active weapon.

RPG detonations underwater no longer create dirt impact effects.

The EOD Bot Arm and the Sledgehammer can no longer be used while swimming.

The MAS 148 Glaive can no longer lock on to vehicles through rocks or cliffs.

The Sledgehammer can no longer be used for quick swings while swimming.

WEAPONS:

Muzzle visual effects now align correctly when using the Compensator attachment on the UMG-40, SCW-10, and PW5A3.

Projectile behaviour when interacting with water has been updated. Bullets now lose damage while travelling through water, and may deal no damage after travelling far enough underwater.

SS26 Incendiary Rounds no longer ignite the ocean floor when fired underwater.

MAPS & MODES:

Adjusted objects near Objectives B, C, and E on Railway to Golmud to prevent players from getting stuck.

Commander Tactical Advice has returned to Obliteration and Tactical Obliteration and now works alongside Player-Placed Tactical Advice. Commander attack markers now only appear on M-COMs while your team is carrying the bomb.

Operation Firestorm Team Death Match spawn points have been adjusted to prevent players from spawning inside objects.

UI & HUD:

Battle Pass points and path text no longer overlap on the End of Round screen.

Bomb Carriers in Obliteration no longer receive a “Bomb Dropped” notification instead of “Terminated” after being eliminated or when the bomb times out.

Category icons now appear correctly in the Challenges menu during gameplay.

Challenge reward icons now appear correctly when unlocked during gameplay.

Corrected a typo in the description for the “Mercy Stroke” weapon package.

Improved the readability of the Anti-cheat watermark.

Incoming hit radial blur has been reduced near the screen centre and now attenuates more towards the screen edges, making damage feedback less intrusive.

Increased the size of the bomb icon in the Obliteration game mode HUD.

Interior map details now appear correctly on the minimap.

Kill indicators now expand outwards and fade out faster, reducing how long they remain in view.

Magazine attachment indicator alignment has been improved when customising the M/60.

Magazine attachment indicator alignment has been improved when customising the SL9.

Main menu tiles now remain visible as intended when returning to the menu after a match.

Muzzle attachment indicator alignment has been improved when customising the DB-12 with no muzzle attachment equipped.

Muzzle attachment UI alignment has been improved when customising the Vz.61.

PP-19 weapon tags now appear correctly in the front end.

Resolved an occasional client-side crash that could occur when the tutorial system updated.

Responding to “Quick Message” notifications no longer also triggers in-game actions.

Reward icons for Season 2 Hardware Assignments now appear correctly during gameplay.

Reward icons for Season 3 Hardware Assignments now appear correctly across Challenges, the pause menu, and the End of Round screen.

Reward icons now appear correctly in in-game challenge completion notifications.

Selecting an empty statistics slot in the Player Profile now takes players to the intended location on the statistics page.

Sight attachment indicator alignment has been improved when customising the RPK-74M and M39 EMR with Iron Sights.

Spotting is now blocked while underwater: players can no longer spot enemies while deep underwater, and spotted players are cleared from the world and minimap when they dive into it.

The “Backwoods Battler” character skin now displays the correct icon artwork.

The “Chemical Agent” character skin now displays the correct icon artwork.

The Bomb Timeout timer on the Bomb Carrier HUD in Obliteration now updates correctly and displays the correct remaining time.

The Challenges button has been removed from the in-game attachment screen to prevent UI overlap.

The crosshair now displays correctly when aiming the Defibrillator at a revivable teammate.

The filter selection on the Season Stats page no longer resets when switching between seasons.

The LTLM II Portable Laser Designator crosshair now appears correctly after redeploying.

The pre-game lobby background video no longer gets stuck after opening and closing the pause menu from the class selection screen.

Tutorial prompts no longer remain on screen after redeploying or being eliminated.

SETTINGS:

Add support for NVIDIA DLSS Multi Frame Generation x5, x6.

Add support for NVIDIA DLSS Dynamic Multi Frame Generation.

Add support for Vsync with NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation.

Corrected an issue where setting Primary Mouse Button to “Right” in Windows could cause the Right Mouse Button to fire and zoom at the same time in-game.

The “Game Settings” page no longer appears blank when accessed through the “Voice Chat” section.

PORTAL:

A “Default Combat Area” is no longer added automatically when a Spatial Editor experience already contains Sectors.

Added a warning that “Players Required to Start Lobby Timer” is linked to “Max Player Count” for Battle Royale experiences.

Added missing help text for Impulse blocks in the Rules Editor.

Added support for the “IsClosed” property on Waypoint Paths.

Added the “GetPlayer” and “GetVehicle” functions.

Additional Season 3 weapons, attachments, and gadget have been added to Portal.

Andy’s Custom Breakthrough Template has been added to the SDK.

Corrected errors that could occur when publishing the Moving Platform Example.

“Create Custom Mode” now generates the files needed for “Import from File”.

“GetPlayerVehicleSeat” and “GetVehicleFromPlayer” now both return undefined when the player is not in a vehicle.

HQ team colours now display correctly.

“IsCurrentMap” now works correctly for remotely hosted games.

Multiple mutators in the “Teams” tab now display their correct names, descriptions, and dropdown options.

“SetUIWidgetAnchor” and “GetUIWidgetAnchor” now use the correct enums.

The “ForceBombDrop” action can no longer be used when there is no bomb carrier.

The “mod.GetSpawner” function now accepts arguments correctly.

The M-COM “Requires Carriable to Arm” setting in the SDK now works correctly.

The Railway to Golmud train capture point now follows the train correctly on the map.

AUDIO:

Added Commander voice-over lines for arming and defusing M-COM bombs in Obliteration.

Added female soldier voice-over lines for drowning and surfacing.

Added new Commander voice lines for the Foxtrot, Golf, and Hotel M-COMs in Obliteration.

Added new Season 4 Battle Pass radio station music.

Added new soldier voice-over lines after breaching and resurfacing from underwater.

Commander voice-over now plays as intended during Overtime in Obliteration.

Corrected a phasing issue with stationary launcher audio while aiming down sights.

Improved audio responsiveness for sea vehicles moving through waves.

Improved audio responsiveness for stationary turret movement.

Third-person death efforts from underwater soldiers can no longer be heard by other players.

Vehicle audio now plays more reliably, resolving several causes of missing vehicle sounds.

AI:

With the arrival of naval warfare in Season 4, Bots have received a broader behaviour pass to better support combat and traversal around water. Bots can now swim to shore, use boats to reach objectives, respond to pick-up requests, leave beached boats behind, and cross shallow water more reliably with land vehicles.

Bots can now swim and will move towards shore after ending up in water.

Bots can now use boats to navigate to objectives.

Bots can now use land vehicles to cross rivers and very shallow water.

Bots no longer eliminate themselves after falling into certain pools on Eastwood.

Bots no longer immediately drive boats away at the start of a round, giving players time to join as passengers.

Bots no longer take all available boats at the start of new rounds, leaving boats available for players.

Bots now abandon boats that become beached.

Bots will now respond to “Request Pick-Up” requests while navigating boats.

REDSEC

PLAYER:

Opening a tank container while parachuting in Gauntlet no longer prevents the tank from spawning.

“Squad Wipe” score events now trigger correctly after eliminating an enemy squad.

UI & HUD:

In-world icons no longer flicker on the Big Map when hovering over them in Battle Royale.

Neutral vehicle map icons now remain visible as intended when entering a vehicle underground in Battle Royale.

Selecting “Edit Favourite Weapons” in Battle Royale now opens the “Favourite Weapons” tab directly.

Squad colours now display correctly on the Gauntlet End of Round screen.

The Tactical Armory can now be pinged correctly in Battle Royale.

AUDIO:

The Handler briefing now plays as intended during the Battle Royale insertion cinematic.

The Handler no longer warns players who are underground about parachuting enemies nearby.

COMPETITIVE:

“End of Round” now combines RP earned from confirmed kills and confirmed assists with their respective cap reductions for improved clarity.

“End of Round” RP progress now displays correctly when a player’s RP value drops below zero.

Improved the clarity of player Ranks and Class during the Pre-Round sequence in Ranked Battle Royale.

Players now receive RP correctly when a downed enemy disconnects before the kill is confirmed.

Updated “End of Round” RP tally animations to improve scoring clarity.

Vehicle Keycards, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), and Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) are now removed in Ranked Battle Royale.

VEHICLES:

The Emergency Repair ability on APC vehicles has been replaced by the Smoke Generator ability in Battle Royale modes.

WEAPONS: