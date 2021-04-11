Borderlands 3 Reveals Deleted Scene Players Can't Believe Got Cut

✖

The official Borderlands Twitter account has revealed an emotionally charged deleted scene from Borderlands 3 that players can't believe was cut before the game released in 2019. Advertising the recently released Director's Cut add-on for the game, the Borderlands Twitter account revealed a clip of a scene that was cut from the game before release involving the player and Ava. And as the Borderlands account warns, it contains spoilers and is the "most emotional" of the game's various deleted scenes.

On the surface level, this may sound hyperbolic, but it's pretty accurate, and judging by the replies, it should have been in the game, as all of the top relies are from fans confused why Gearbox decided to cut what is not only an emotional scene, but a major character-building scene.

That said, it sounds like cutting the scene wasn't easy, with co-lead writer Sam Winkler noting its release with the Director's Cut add-on is "bittersweet."

🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 Watch a clip from #Borderlands3's most emotional deleted scene, included in the Director's Cut add-on. Read what Co-Lead Writer Sam Winkler has to say about this behind-the-scenes animatic here: https://t.co/t5S0xIPjVM pic.twitter.com/FZWvZbzzsM — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 7, 2021

This would’ve been better in the story why did u cut it 😭😭 — Rashawn (@KingRay122) April 7, 2021

This is a super emotional scene for us but cut content is just part of development unfortunately. We included it in the Director's Cut add-on for our fans and for more info, please check out this interview with Co-Lead Writer Sam Winkler: https://t.co/Z98udM2WWf — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 7, 2021

If you're a fan of video game development, you'll know a substantial amount of content is cut before release, especially for longer, narrative-driven games. In other words, this isn't anything out of the ordinary, but judging by the reaction from fans, it should have survived the cutting board.

