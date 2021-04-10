New PS5 Rumor Has OG PlayStation Fans Very Excited

✖

A new PS5 rumor has the attention of OG PlayStation fans, especially those that grew up playing the PS2 and its vast library of games. The PS5 is five months old, and much like the Xbox Series X, nothing much of note has come to the machine so far. In the coming months, this will change between MLB The Show 21, Resident Evil Village, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Meanwhile, in September this will really change if a new rumor is true.

According to a new rumor, Sony has worked out a deal with Konami to bring the "Metal Gear Solid Collection" -- which will include Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots -- to PS5 this September. Adding to this, the rumor claims the collection will actually be split between two packages, one of which will come with the first three games while the latter will include a remaster of the fourth game.

The rumor continues by noting that while the fourth game is being remastered, the other three are just ports with a graphical upgrade, and this may be because remastering the fourth game has been "a nightmare."

Unfortunately, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker -- the entry on PSP -- will not be included, nor will the dream sequence or skateboarding minigame from the aforementioned entries. And this is where the rumor comes to an end.

For now, take everything here with a considerable grain of salt as it comes from an anonymous user over on 4chan. In the past, some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous 4chan users, but plenty of bollocks has come through the website. That said, for what it's worth, this isn't the first rumor to suggest Sony and Konami are bringing the classic Metal Gear Solid games to the PS5. So far, neither party has commented on any of these rumors or this latest one.

