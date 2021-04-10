PlayStation Leaker Reportedly Reveals Sony's Xbox Game Pass That Includes PlayStation Plus and Anime

✖

According to recent reports and rumors, PlayStation is working on its response to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's popular subscription service that gives subscribers access to a vast library of games across multiple platforms for $10/15 a month. Whether these reports and rumors are true, remains to be seen, but in the meantime, they've been added to by a new report from an industry insider.

Shpeshal Ed has been building a reputation the past few months after relaying several accurate reports and leaks, including word that Gearbox was being acquired and that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was going to be part of PlayStation Plus' free games for the month of March.

Speaking during a recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Shpeshal Ed shared some details on how exactly PlayStation is planning to counter Xbox Game Pass. According to the insider, PlayStation won't model their subscription service after Xbox Game Pass, but Apple One. In other words, rather than offer a subscription service with a vast library of games, it's going to combine its various offerings into one package.

Speaking to this, the insider hints the package could combine Funimation, Sony Pictures Entertainment's movies, and either PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now into one larger package. In other words, give consumers a package that combines movies, TV, anime, and gaming.

Now, if this doesn't sound anything like Xbox Game Pass, it's because it's not really. As noted, it's much more like Apple One.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends, and right now there's no word from Shpeshal Ed when all of this will be revealed. And of course, everything that is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reputable and increasingly reliable, it doesn't change the fact that all of this is also unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not addressed any of this in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will update the article with whatever PlayStation has to say, salient or not.

