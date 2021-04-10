Nintendo Switch Games Cancelled Following Controversy

✖

A pair of controversial Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games have been cancelled after Nintendo reportedly denied their release, despite previously approving both games for release on the pair of consoles. That said, right now it's unclear why Nintendo has decided to disallow the pair of games, but it may have something to do with the fact that their sequel was recently denied by Steam, or at least that's what the game's producer thinks.

Taking to Twitter, Richard La Ruina, producer of Super Seducer: How to Talk to Girls and Super Seducer 2: Advanced Seduction Tactics, announced that both games are no longer coming to the Switch and Switch Lite.

Adding to this, the producer reveals the games have been fully ported and have already gone through a round of Q&A. Further, Nintendo supposedly said they would allow both games on the Switch and Switch Lite if the games received the appropriate ratings.

"Super Seducer 1 & 2 won’t be coming to Switch," wrote La Ruina over on Twitter. "Games fully ported and had been through one QA round. We did check initially and Nintendo said they'd publish if we got appropriate ratings. I’m not so surprised and do not blame Nintendo - was probably due to Steam and controversy worries."

Super Seducer 1 & 2 won’t be coming to Switch Games fully ported and had been through 1 QA round. We did check initially and N said they'd publish if we got appropriate ratings. I’m not so surprised and do not blame Nintendo - was probably due to Steam & controversy worries. pic.twitter.com/hyWa3KHnHu — Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) April 1, 2021

Now, it's worth noting that everything above was shared on April 1, leaving the door open on the possibility that this is just an April Fool's joke. That said, if this was the case, you'd assume a follow-up noting as much would have been given already. Further, this wouldn't be the first time the series has been denied release. Sony barred the first game from releasing on PS4 and as noted above, Steam recently denied the third entry, Super Seducer 3, from releasing after letting the previous two games onto the platform.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. As for Nintendo, they have not commented or responded to the claim. If this changes, or if La Ruina provides a follow-up, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, click here.