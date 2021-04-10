Cyberpunk 2077 Video Goes Viral Over Bad Parenting

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 video is going viral over on Reddit for showing just how bad the parenting is in Night City. Since its release, the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page has been producing pure gold. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the buggiest AAA games of the last decade. Some of these bugs are less entertaining, but some are entertainment gold, whilst others perfectly encapsulate the game, like the latest making the rounds over on Reddit.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn't just a buggy game. It also has some serious design issues. Plenty of videos have highlighted various instances of oversight and evidence that the game was rushed to release. For example, in the game, kids play with cans and guns, because of course they do.

In the Cyberpunk 2077 reveal trailer, CD Projekt Red shows a kid lost in his imagination playing with a VR headset and gun. In the actual game, kids sit around on the floor and play like kids from 2021, except rather than wooden blocks and G.I. Joes, they play with cans and guns.

Now, it's worth pointing out it's unclear if this is a bug or not. On the surface level, it seems like a bug, but considering that cars disappear when you turn around for a split second, it's hard to know.

Whatever the case, be careful around kids in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only are they more or less horrifying tiny adults, but they are strapped. Also, watch out for elevators.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even Google Stadia. For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here.

