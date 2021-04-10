Epic Games Store is Adding Three New Free Games

✖

Typically, the Epic Games Store only adds one new game to its free rotation each week, but in the coming days, the storefront will be going three times above this. Yes, in the coming week, Epic Games has revealed that its marketplace will be offering up three new video games to download for no cost at all, meaning you can grow your PC library that much more.

The first of these three new free games that players can expect to get on the Epic Games Store is that of The First Tree. The well-received indie game first launched back in 2017 and sees players controlling a fox and exploring a gorgeous open world. In addition, Deponia: The Complete Journey will also be coming to the Epic Games Store and will be free to purchase as well. Deponia is an adventure game from Daedalic Entertainment and has been praised by many fans for its humor and charm. Last but not least, Ken Follett's The Pillars of Earth will be the final free title joining this rotation. Again being an adventure game developed by Daedalic Entertainment, The Pillars of Earth tells a story that takes place in 12th-century England and is based upon the novel of the same name.

It's worth stressing that, for now, these three games can't be downloaded for free on the Epic Games Store just yet. All three titles are going to be made available as part of next week's rotation, which will kick off on Thursday, April 15th. You'll then have until April 22nd to add these games to your own library before they'll go back to retailing for their usual price.

Until then, this week's free game is that of 3 out of 10: Season Two. This second season of the game has been made available free of charge, much like the first season was previously. The game will be available without cost until next week on April 15th, when the three aforementioned new games will then take its place.

So what do you think about this new lineup on the Epic Games Store? And are you going to download all three of the new games that are coming soon? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.