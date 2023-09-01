Borderlands 3 Gets First Update in Years, Adds New Content

If you're still playing Borderlands 3 after all these years, you're in luck: the game just got its first update since 2021. The Borderlands 3 update for August 31st actually has some patch notes and new content to speak of, too, instead of Gearbox just cleaning up some leftover bugs and alerting players of stability improvements in the game. The update itself is live now and was released as part of a celebration of the new Borderlands release Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, the collection that has several different Borderlands games included in it alongside the games' various DLCs.

While bugfixes and improvements of that sort weren't all that was included in the update, they were of course part of it, too. The main focus, though, has to do with cosmetics. A couple of different cosmetic pieces for Vault Hunters were added as part of the update alongside some others that were added to Crazy Earl's shop after Gearbox said that those cosmetics were a bit too difficult to get on their own in many cases. For reference on how long it's been since the Borderlands game got a proper update, the last big patch that Borderlands 3 got came out in August 2021 when Director's Cut owners got Vault Card 2, and the update before that came out in June 2021 when the game got crossplay capabilities.

Borderlands 3 Patch Notes for August 31st Update

Added new customizations to celebrate Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box!

Four NEW Vault Hunter Heads

Four NEW Vault Hunter Skins

Two NEW ECHO Device Skins

Four NEW Weapon Trinkets

One NEW Global Weapon Skin

Added cosmetics that were previously difficult to obtain or unlock to Crazy Earl's Shop

Updated the SHiFT Menu

Adjusted some instances of Eridian writing

Corrected the "Pain Freeze" icon to display as intended

Made "Fright Light Weapon Trinket glow more brightly

Updated credits and special thanks

Minor UI fixes

Additional minor bug fixes

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box

So, what's in this new Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box set that the Borderlands 3 update is meant to celebrate? If you're big on Borderlands, it's got pretty much everything you need to complete your collection save for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. If you already own a Borderlands game here or there (which you probably do if you're interested in a collection), you'll get a discount on the platform you're buying it on, though that discount depends on the platform itself.

"For the first time ever, get all six Borderlands adventures together in one mayhem-fueled package, all at an incredible value!" a preview of the new Borderlands set said. "Includes all six acclaimed base games from the Borderlands franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content, in one giant bundle."

The Borderlands 3 update is out now as is the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box.