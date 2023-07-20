Eli Roth's Borderlands Movie Gets Release Date

The upcoming Borderlands has gotten a release date, but it's still quite a ways off. Hollywood is super keen on adapting all of the big video game franchises after seeing tons of hits across TV and film with The Last of Us, Mario, and many others. One of the long-gestating adaptations that Hollywood has been kicking around for a while is Borderlands, a game that has an incredibly strong sense of humor, violence, and is oozing with style. The movie actually finished filming in the summer of 2021, but has been on ice for quite some time, with many concerned about the state of it.

With expectations that Borderlands would have released already a few different times, we're finally going to get the finished product next year. Deadline has reported that Eli Roth's Borderlands has locked in a release date of August 9th, 2024. That's a two-year gap between Borderlands finishing principal photography and releasing, something that's pretty uncommon, especially for a movie like this. It's unclear when we'll get our first look at the movie, but hopefully, it won't be too long. CinemaCon attendees got a small look at it last year, but nothing has surfaced online.

Borderlands underwent a round of reshoots under the direction of Deadpool's Tim Miller earlier this year. The reshoots were reportedly not too extensive and were done with the blessing of Eli Roth, but the big gap between production and release has some scratching their heads. Writer Craig Mazin also reportedly took his name off the film, causing even more concern. Hopefully, the team behind the movie will be able to pull it all together in a cohesive way in the next year. There's a pretty diehard fan base for Borderlands and it would be a shame if the movie crumbled while a number of other video game movies are all having great success.

Borderlands will release in theaters next summer.