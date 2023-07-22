Borderlands Echovision Live Announced

Another Borderlands story is in the works with Genvid Entertainment announcing this week Borderlands Echovision Live, an interactive, community-driven series set in Gearbox's Borderlands universe. Like other Borderlands stories, this one deals with a group of Vault Hunters in search of treasure, but unlike the typical Borderlands experience, the decisions made in this game will be the direct result of "massive community involvement." A release date for Borderlands Echovision Live hasn't been announced yet, but Genvid said that it'll be released exclusively on the "Genvid global platform."

Borderlands Echovision Live was announced during San Diego Comic-Con during Genvid's panel which also revealed plans for a similar interactive series called DC United Heroes. The Vault Hunters at the center of Borderlands Echovision Live haven't been named yet, so it's unclear if they'll be new characters or preexisting ones, but given how vast the Borderlands universe is at this point, it seems likely we'll see some familiar faces when the series releases.

"What's meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction," an overview of Borderlands Echovision Live said. "Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them."

It’s not an #SDCC without some major news. We’re partnering with @GearboxOfficial to bring @Borderlands to life in our new interactive series #BorderlandsEchoVisionLive. More to come! pic.twitter.com/LZZ0qoyAIc — Genvid Entertainment (@GenvidEnt) July 21, 2023

If Genvid sounds familiar, it may be because you've participated in or heard of one of its other interactive series that were released prior to these two upcoming ones. Some of those include Rival Peak and Pac-Man Community, but it was The Walking Dead: The Last Mile that attracted more attention to Genvid's projects. Genvid is also the company that's working on Silent Hill: Ascension, the Silent Hill project that J.J. Abrams is attached to which was announced last October. Silent Hill: Ascension is due out at some point in 2023, but it doesn't yet have a release date.

You can sign up on the Borderlands Echovision Live site to learn of more details on the series when they're announced.