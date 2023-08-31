New Borderlands Release Announced

Developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K have announced a six-game collection, Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox On, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The collection includes the following games, plus all of their add-on DLC content: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 3, Tales from the Borderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlands. If you're interested in either jumping into these games for the first time or revisiting any of them, you can do so soon as the collection is set to release tomorrow, September 1, at a special price point of $59.99. According to the aforementioned duo, this is a launch discount, as the game normally, and will after a certain amount of unspecified time, cost $149.99.

"Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box packages together all six acclaimed base games from the iconic franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content, in one giant bundle for the first time," reads an official product description. "The digital-only offering is available for the incredible price of $149.99, and for a limited time will be available for a discounted price of $59.99. Additionally, you can complete your collection for a special price based on what titles you already own."

The game's official product description continues: "In the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, fans will experience the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre with its over-the-top firefights, absurdly varied arsenals, and thrilling interplanetary adventures perfect for solo and cooperative play. It is the perfect opportunity for lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience this legendary series in one place.

To put out this collection of largely older games and charge $149.99 is a bold move. Of course, the $59.99 price point is much more consumer friendly, but it's a limited-time offer to coerce people into an impulse buy. It doesn't appear much thought went into this collection, as evident by the fact that that there's no accompanying trailer.