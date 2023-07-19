The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box Leaks Online

A new Borderlands game of some kind has leaked online. The Borderlands franchise is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming. It has a really unique art style, tons of guns, and has a great sense of humor. It has been going strong for over a decade now and even taken on different forms with various spin-offs that allow developers to explore the universe with new kinds of stories that aren’t all about blasting enemies with tons of colorful guns. However, it has been a few years since we got a proper brand new mainline Borderlands game and it may be a while before we get another one.

Fans have spotted some kind of new Borderlands game online, though. As reported by Gematsu, The Film and Publication Board of South Africa has published a list of classifications for films and games releasing in the future and fans noticed a new game for consoles and PC was listed: The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box. This game has not been formally announced and fans aren’t even sure what it might be. Pandora’s Box is an obvious play on the phrase and the fact that the Borderlands series takes place on a planet called Pandora. Some fans think it may just be a collection of Borderlands 1 – 3 plus The Pre-Sequel, but we don’t have anything to go off of besides the name of the game. As of right now, we have no idea if or when this will be revealed. It’s possible this could be a surprise release with little to no fanfare or it could be revealed at Gamescom in August, but it’s anyone’s guess.

Perhaps this collection was also developed with the intent of being released alongside the troubled Borderlands movie, which was due out a while ago, but has been pushed back. Perhaps this collection will be held until the movie releases, but that won’t be until next year.

