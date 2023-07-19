PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are Losing 10 More Games Next Month

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium may have added several new games today as part of its monthly drop, but it also cut out ten others, including all three BioShock remasters and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Of course, the service’s churn almost never stops, and we’ve also gotten a sneak peek at which games will be leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium next month. Fortunately, Sony gives us the information early, so players know exactly what games they need to beat before they leave the service on August 15.

Next month, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users will be losing access to ten more games. These include three games from the Yakuza franchise: Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. What’s interesting about this is that means the rest of the Yakuza franchise, including Like A Dragon, will still be on the service. It’s possible they could be next to go, so you should consider playing through them if you were planning to. Of course, that’s just speculation, but the potential is definitely there.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1681365970168709140?s=20

The other games are Borderlands 3, Nidhogg, DCL – The Game, GRIP, The Crew 2, 8-Bit Armies, and Carmageddon: Max Damage. As mentioned, it’s great to see Sony giving players this info well ahead of the date the games will leave. Of course, just like this month, there will be several games taking the place of these ten. We don’t know what those games will be just yet, but the drop this month included critical hits like It Takes Two and Undertale, as well as classics like Twisted Metal 1 and 2.

Again, these ten games will leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on August 15. That also means the new slate of games coming to the service will drop on the same day. If you want to play through the first three Yakuza games or any of the other games currently on the “Last chance to play” tab you have about a month to finish them up. Here’s hoping the games that replace them will be just as fun.