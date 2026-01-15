Borderlands 4 Gets First New Balance Update of 2026, Here’s What Changed

Gearbox Software has released the first new balance update for Borderlands 4 in 2026 that comes with some pretty big changes. Over the past month, not a whole lot has been done to the latest Borderlands game. Other than a sizable update that went live around the start of December, not much else has happened outside of weekly missions and bosses getting their usual refresh. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for some larger overhauls to be made to BL4, a new update has finally implemented some key changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new Borderlands 4 update brings about some tweaks to Vault Hunters. Specifically, Harlowe and Amon have seen their own abilities adjusted just a bit. Harlowe has notably been buffed by a substantial amount and has received increases to many of her own abilities. Amon has also seen buffs come about to his various powers, which should make him more of a heavy-hitter than before.

Other than this, Gearbox has also permanently increased the drop rate of Legendary items within Borderlands 4. Weekly bosses and missions have also been updated and Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has seen its location shift as well.

If you’d like to get a look at the patch notes for this new Borderlands 4 update for yourself, you can check them out below.

Gameplay

A permanent increase to Legendary drop rate chance has been added

The Phosphene variant of Daedalus Legendary Assault Rifle Bloody Lumberjack has been added to the Foundry Freaks loot pool

Vault Hunters

Harlowe:

Concurrence: Action Skill Duration increased to 5%

Control Group: Killing an Entangled enemy now restores 6% of Harlowe’s Action Skill Cooldown and Action Skill Duration

Freeze Frame: Bonus Cryo Damage increased to 20%, Max Stacks are now 5

Endothermic Reaction: Harlowe’s Endothermic Aura bonus damage increased to 6%

Heat Sink: Action Skill Cooldown Rate increased to 10%

Amon: