Borderlands Creator Has 9 AAA Games in Development

✖

Gearbox has not just one or two but nine AAA games in the works right now, the company's owner, Embracer Group, indicated recently. The parent company said as much during an earnings presentation wherein it talked about the recent successes of Gearbox Entertainment and Gearbox Publishing and hinted at the studio's future by referencing the nine games. No specifics were mentioned in the report to hint at what those games might look like, but based on past announcements, we already have an idea of some things Gearbox is working on.

The comments in question from Embracer Group, the massive company that acquired Gearbox in 2021, were present in slide 28 of the parent company's most recent earnings presentation. After echoing comments from Take-Two Interactive about the success of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Embracer revealed the sizable number of projects Gearbox is working on.

"Gearbox continues to scale the organization to deliver on its ambitious growth plan, and there are currently nine AAA games under development," the presentation slide said.

Gearbox has already spoken about some of these. Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom, for example, is a new roguelite that's being published by Gearbox and developed by Under the Stairs following its reveal during PAX East. It was also announced recently that Gearbox would be revisiting its Tales from the Borderlands series with a new narrative-based game in the works, too. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford (via Gematsu) spoke about that new game when it was announced and said we'll see brand new characters and stories implemented into this game.

"Because of the success and our love for Tales, and because of our interest in developing the Borderlands universe in new ways, we thought it would be fun and exciting to dive into the format of interactive fiction once again," Pitchford said. "This time, we're doing it to imagine all-new characters and all-new stories from the Borderlands. [...] We've been working on this experience secretly for many years. And I can't wait until it's time to announce this all-new game this summer and show all of you what we've been doing."

Considering how it's been nearly three years since Borderlands 3 released, it wouldn't be surprising to find out that one of those nine projects is another Borderlands game beyond the new Tales chapter, but there was a long gap between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, so that doesn't mean any such project will release anytime soon.