Gearbox Reveals New Roguelite Game at PAX East

✖

Gearbox Publishing and developer Under the Stairs have a new roguelite on the way with Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom revealed this week during the ongoings at PAX East. It's a twin-stick shooter type of a game where players have to use a flashlight and a slingshot to illuminate darkened areas and take out the creatures hiding within. It's scheduled to launch pretty soon on July 14th, Gearbox announced, and it'll be available on the PC platform through both the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.

Featuring a black and white aesthetic and an art style reminiscent of hand-drawn designs, Eyes in the Dark stars Victoria Bloom, the character the game gets its name from. You'll play as Victoria while she searches for her grandfather in their family home, Bloom Manor, while defeating the monsters obstructing your journey.

A trailer released alongside the reveal of the game showed off some of its combat as well as the potential upgrades Victoria can employ to ensure each run is different form the last one. Those include different flashlight bulbs and other resources which can be found as one progresses through Bloom Manor. In addition to that roguelite element of gathering upgrades along the way during a run as players enter new areas, Gearbox said that the playthroughs will be different each time, too, because Bloom Manor's pathways shift at the start of each run.

Exploring the mysteries of Bloom Manor, use your flashlight to fight off the creatures in the dark.



Pre-order Eyes in the Dark and get the official soundtrack included when it launches on July 14.



Steam: https://t.co/4lptsZh2tj

Epic Games Store: https://t.co/w33t2Wd0Kj pic.twitter.com/pZddNFfV2A — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 21, 2022

"Eyes in the Dark creates an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, all while giving you the tools to ultimately come out of the experience as a stronger person," said Filip Neduk, game designer at Under the Stairs. "Victoria's trial – going through the mansion alone and facing her fears – mirrors the player's need to learn and master the mechanics of the game to progress; you both go through this adventure together."

Gearbox has always been partial to PAX events based off of its announcements from past years, so it's not surprising that the publisher would announce Eyes in the Dark here. It'll be available on July 14th for $14.99 on the PC with no other plans to release on additional platforms announced at this time.