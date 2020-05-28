Borderlands Movie Officially Casts Cate Blanchett as Lilith

✖

The new Borderlands movie has officially cast actress Cate Blanchett to play the role of Lilith, a key character from the Borderlands franchise. It was previously reported that the star was in talks to play the character in the Borderlands movie that’s being directed by Eli Roth, the mind behind the Hostel series and more, but those conversations were just talks up until the casting decision was confirmed. Numerous casting speculations and fan-castings have been made since the movie was first announced, but this is the first official casting decision that’s been announced. The Borderlands movie does not yet have a release date.

Those who’ve been keeping up with the news around the new Borderlands movie will recall that there were reports from earlier in the month about Blanchett potentially playing the key role of Lilith. Reactions to the idea saw people saying that the character would be a smart fit for the role, and it appears Lionsgate and Roth felt the same way.

“I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands,” Roth said about the casting decision in a press release. “We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career.”

The Borderlands movie will be the first of its kind to adapt the acclaimed video game franchise into a live-action production. Borderlands games span the course of three main installments as well as several spin-offs and collections, and the franchise encompasses a roster of memorable characters to fill the movie. Lilith is one of the biggest characters who’s played a key role throughout the series as is Claptrap, the robotic companion who helps players on their journeys. No details about Claptrap’s movie presence have been shared, but the casting decision for that character will be a similarly big deal.

There’s also the chance that Borderlands fans themselves will have a chance to be in the movie. Roth expressed interest in having Borderlands cosplayers in the film to be killed off in creative ways fitting of the Borderlands universe, but it’s unclear exactly how that’ll work.

The Borderlands movie is currently in early stages of production and doesn’t have a release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.