Borderlands: Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Pose for First Set Photo

Production on the Borderlands movie is gearing up and star Kevin Hart has revealed a post on Instagram where he's assembled the cast of the highly anticipated video game adaptation. "The 'Borderlands' gang is finally together.... let’s gooooooo," Hart wrote on Instagram, appearing in the photo alongside co-stars Haley Bennett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florian Munteanu, plus director Eli Roth. The movie is scheduled to film in Budapest, Hungary but Lionsgate has not yet set a release date for the film, though summer 2022 seems like a good place for the movie to land. Check out the cast photo together below!

Earlier today came the reveal of even more additions to the cast as Lionsgate confirmed seven new cast members, confirming that none otehr than Gina Gershon will be playing the iconic role of Moxxi and Cheyenne Jackson will take on the part of Jakobs. In addition, Charles Babalola will be playing Hammerlock, Ryann Redmond will play Ellie, Benjamin Byron Davis will serve as Marcus, and Steven Boyer will be taking over as the beloved Scooter. Last but not least, comedian Bobby Lee will also be involved with Borderlands and is playing a new character simply known as Larry.

Hart will take on the part of Roland while Cate Blanchett will star as Lilith, with Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap.

"I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast," director Eli Roth said. "Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film."

The official plot synopsis for Borderlands, written by Craig Mazin, reads:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

