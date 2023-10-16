Deadpool Director Tim Miller Speaks Out on Helming Borderlands Movie's Reshoots for Eli Roth

Earlier this year, it was reported that Deadpool director Tim Miller would be stepping in to direct reshoots for Eli Roth's Borderlands movie adaptation, with Miller filling in for the other director due to scheduling conflicts with another film, Thanksgiving. Now, Miller is opening up about helming those reshoots, calling the experiencing both "interesting" and "freeing" while sharing his love for the video game series the film is based on.

"It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that's not yours," Miller told Collider. "It's a freeing experience where you feel like, I'm just here to help wherever I can. But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaptation succeed is, I'll be honest. I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So, it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It's a good ride."

What is Borderlands About?

Based on the popular video game series of the same name, the Borderlands movie will follow Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past as she returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the film's antagonist. Along the way, Lilith must team up with a wide cadre of allies, including elite mercenary Roland, pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina, mad scientist Tannis, and a wise-ass robot Claptrap to find the missing girl. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Why Was Eli Roth Unable to Direct The Borderlands Reshoots?

While Borderlands is still Roth's film, the director was unable to helm the film's reshoots due to his obligations to another film, Thanksgiving. Roth's Thanksgiving has been a fan-favorite since it premiered as one of the "fake trailers" in 2007's Grindhouse. Thanksgiving is the third of the five fake trailers from Grindhouse to go on to become a real movie, the other two being Machete and Hobo With a Shotgun. In Thanksgiving, "after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious serial killer known only as John Carver comes to Plymouth, Massachusetts with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town's inhabitants. Thanksgiving is set to open in theaters on November 17th.

Borderlands is set to open in theaters August 9, 2024.

