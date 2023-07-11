Borderlands Movie: Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Tannis' Faithfulness to the Games

In Lionsgate's Borderlands movie, Jamie Lee Curtis will play the role of Dr. Patricia Tannis, a character that has appeared in several games in the series. Despite her scientific brilliance, Tannis is a bit eccentric, and has struggled to maintain her sanity following her adventures as a Vault Hunter on Pandora. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis confirmed that several elements of her character from the games will be present, including the fact that she has Autism. Curtis also praised the movie saying that it's "a little over-the-top, it's pretty wacky, it's fun."

"She has autism. She's a strange woman who has objectum sexuality, where she falls in love with inanimate objects," Curtis told Entertainment Weekly. "[She is] the character that knew Cate Blanchett's character's mother, which is why I'm in the movie. I am the connection back to Cate's early past."

As of this writing, Borderlands does not have a release date, though Curtis believes that it will release in 2024. In addition to Curtis and Blanchett, the movie will star Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florian Munteanu. The movie is directed by Eli Roth, with a script that's was co-written by The Last of Us' Craig Mazin. It was revealed yesterday that Mazin will not be credited by name on the film, but instead under his pseudonym "Joe Crombie." No reason has been given for the decision, though there has been speculation that it could be indicative of the movie's quality. While filming wrapped in 2021, reshoots took place earlier this year, with Tim Miller standing in for Eli Roth.

Hopefully when Borderlands does release, it will prove enjoyable for fans of the games, as well as those less familiar with the source material. From Curtis' comments, it certainly sounds like it will be faithful to the video games, though faithfulness does not always equate to quality. With no set release date in sight, fans will just have to wait patiently to see whether or not the film can stick the landing!

