Borderlands Movie Reveals First Footage of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black's Claptrap

Lionsgate is hard at work on its live-action adaptation of the Borderlands video game, and not much is known on what will go down in the film. The studio unveiled some of the first footage from the movie during its CinemaCon panel, and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride. The footage gave us our first look at Kevin Hart, Cate Blamchett, and Jack Black as Claptrap. You can read a description of the footage below (Via The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter describes the footage as follows: "Lionsgate showed approximately a minute of electric footage that showcased Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as she's never been seen before, in a fire-engine-red wig, toting a gun The Hollywood Reporter and fighting her way through a vibrantly colored cityscape. Kevin Hart also appeared as did Jack Black voicing the robot Claptrap that unexpectedly takes a bullet from Blanchett's gun with a punchline to follow."

Roth recently talked about the new Borderlands movie in an interview with Collider wherein he discussed the audience accessibility of the film, among other topics. He said both newcomers and "hardcore gamers" will be able to enjoy the movie and alluded to some of the secrets and references those familiar with Borderlands will spot.



"You do not have to have played the game to enjoy the film," Roth said. "I wanted, you know, Fifth Element, Raiders of the Lost Ark, something totally fun. Like with Tomb Raider if you didn't play the game you could still enjoy the movie. We've been able to craft a story with all kinds of Easter Eggs for hardcore gamers, but also a movie that's accessible for fans. When I pitched for it I said, 'Oh I'm making the gateway drug for Borderlands players.' Like if you've played the game and you're a hardcore gamer, you're gonna love all the details that are in it and the fun of it, and if you have never played the game before watching the movie will make you want to play it."



The details of how the movie caters to both types of audiences should be welcome, though expected, news to those planning on going to see it when it releases. It has to have something to appeal to those who've been playing the games for so long to make them feel like the creators understood the series well. But, it also has to attract newcomers to come see it, too, to welcome new people into the fandom and ensure that follow-up movies have the potential to be made.



The most recent news on the status of the Borderlands movie was that filming had wrapped with a glimpse of Claptrap offered as a treat. The movie itself, however, does not yet have a release date, nor does it have a rating.



