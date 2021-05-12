Borderlands Movie: Penn Jillette Joins Cast, Accidentally Reveals Spoiler

✖

Production is already underway on the Borderlands movie and the cast only continues to grow. Now magician Penn Jillette has confirmed his involvement in the series, revealing in an episode of his podcast that he will be on set for three weeks for a small role in the film (H/T Slash Film). Speaking about his role, Jillette said: "I will be with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart, and most of my scenes are with Kevin Hart. I have a very, very, very small part, I'm in like four scenes and I have like four lines."

He added, "I'm a justice of the peace, I'm a preacher trying to perform a wedding ceremony and there's a fight scene. So I am in the entire fight scene just standing there. Then I come in and I do the button on the scene. Then I'm in a space paddywagon with Kevin Hart." Jillette went on to call his role more of a cameo than anything. Fans of the Borderlands series may recall that Jillette previously lent his voice to the video game series, voicing the character "Pain" of "Pain and Terror," a parody of his magic pair, Penn & Teller, in Borderlands 3.

Hart will take on the part of Roland while Cate Blanchett will star as Lilith, with Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap. Gina Gershon will be playing the iconic role of Moxxi and Cheyenne Jackson will take on the part of Jakobs. In addition, Charles Babalola will be playing Hammerlock, Ryann Redmond will play Ellie, Benjamin Byron Davis will appear as Marcus, and Steven Boyer will be taking over as the beloved Scooter. Comedian Bobby Lee will also be involved with Borderlands and is playing a new character simply known as Larry. Newcomer Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina with Florian Munteanu as Krieg, her bodyguard.

"I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast," director Eli Roth previously said. "Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film."

(Cover Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images/Gearbox Software)