Borderlands Movie Reveals Teaser and Poster Ahead of Full Trailer Tomorrow

The Borderlands news keeps on coming! Following first images from the movie earlier today, Lionsgate has now revealed the first poster as well as a teaser. A full trailer will be dropping tomorrow (February 21st), but for those excited to see things ahead of time, the teaser gives a quick glimpse of the cast in action. Lasting just 10 seconds in total, it's all "blink and you'll miss it," but there's some exciting things for fans, including an opportunity to hear Jack Black voicing Claptrap.

The teaser was shared by IGN and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Chaos loves company.



Check out this sneak peek for the new upcoming movie @BorderlandsFilm and be prepared for the full trailer dropping tomorrow – Wednesday, February 21. #BorderlandsMovie #IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/4iB37JHP9H — IGN (@IGN) February 20, 2024

Borderlands Poster

The poster features the film's main cast posing, as well as a color scheme that fits well with what we've seen from the video game series. The poster's tagline is "misery loves company," which seems to go well with the vibes from the teaser, and everything we've learned from the synopsis. The movie seems to be embracing the type of found family theme that made Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy a success at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Borderlands will prove anywhere near as successful, but reception to the teaser and poster seems to be pretty positive so far. Given the troubled nature of the movie's production, that's actually kind of miraculous, but there seem to be a lot of good vibes already.

(Photo: Lionsgate, IGN)

Borderlands Cast and Synopsis

After several delays, the Borderlands movie will be released in theaters on August 9th. The movie will star Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), and Florian Munteanu (Krieg). As previously noted, Claptrap will also be in the movie, and the robot will be voiced by Jack Black. The movie was directed by Eli Roth, with a script by Joe Crombie (though it was originally credited as Craig Mazin). Reshoots were handled last year by Deadpool director Tim Miller. The film's official synopsis sounds like it should closely follow the games that inspired it.

"Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they'll be fighting for something more: each other."

Are you looking forward to the Borderlands movie? What do you think of everything revealed today? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!