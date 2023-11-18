Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 Accidentally Leaked

It looks like Gearbox is working on two new Borderlands games. One of these games is Borderlands 4, which is no surprise. With the success of Borderlands 3, and Borderlands and Borderlands 2 before it, a fourth mainline installment in the Borderlands series was always going to happen sooner rather than later. What's a little surprising is that it's apparently also working on a sequel to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. If both of these things are true, and they appear to be, Gearbox has continued betting big on the Borderlands franchise and puting developing new IP on the backburner as evident by the fact it's not shipped a new IP since 2016's Battleborn. And when you consider how disastrous Battleborn was, perhaps it's not surprising it's playing it safe with more and more Borderlands.

The leak comes the way of the LinkedIn profile of a supposed developer at Gearbox that name drops both Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2, two games that have not been formally announced. The former has previously leaked, but this is the first time the latter has leaked. That said, Gearbox has talked up the future of the spin-of series in the past, citing its success.

"Wonderlands shattered all of our target expectations, both critically and commercially," said Gearbox Randy Pitchford last year while speaking about the success of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, "and I'm thrilled to report that in addition to great financial rewards from this victory that will be coming our way in the coming quarters, we have established a firm beachhead, and we now clearly have a new franchise on our hands."

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt, but Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 look like forgone conclusions at this point. The question is when will they come out. Well, considering Borderlands 3 is over four years old, it's probably reasonable to expect Borderlands 4 within the next two to three years based on Gearbox Software's output history and the amount of time between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 may be a bit further away as Gearbox is unlikely to release them on top of eachother, and considering the frst game was just released last year, we expect Borderlands 4 to come first.