Borderlands Movie Star Reveals Why Longtime Fans Should Be Excited

✖

One of the stars behind the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation has revealed why he thinks that longtime fans of the video game series should be thrilled about its upcoming arrival on the big screen. Specifically, the actor in question who spoke about these expectations is that of Edgar Ramirez, who is poised to portray Atlas in Borderlands. And although longtime fans might be the most excited to see this series adapted to the film medium, Ramirez seems to believe that those unaware of the franchise will enjoy it as well.

In a new conversation with CinemaBlend, Ramirez was asked about his involvement in Borderlands and what people might think of the movie if they haven't played the games. Ramirez explained that he wasn't even familiar with the games beforehand, but he still found himself enraptured in its world because of its narrative. "In the end, games, movies, it’s all about storytelling," Ramirez explained. "And the most iconic games, such as Borderlands, [it's] the storytelling and the tone of the games what have made them so special. So now I know the game. I didn’t know it before. And the tone is spectacular."

Speaking more to that tone of Borderlands, Ramirez seemed to imply that the tone of the film is very much what we have come to expect from the games. "I mean it’s so dark and so witty and so whimsical as well. It’s so in on the joke and kind of like impudent," he said. "There’s a 'I don’t give a damn' attitude to the game, and that’s what we rescued and put into the movie so I’m very excited for the fans of the game to see it and see how respectful we were to the tone of the game."

It remains to be seen how longtime Borderlands fans will respond to the movie, but based on everything that we have seen and heard so far, the project sounds quite promising. Sadly, Lionsgate has yet to reveal when Borderlands will hit theaters just yet even though filming has now wrapped up. An arrival in 2022 is poised to transpire, with a more specific release date likely being unveiled in the coming months.

[H/T IGN]