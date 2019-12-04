Brawlhalla Adds Steven Universe’s Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl, and Stevonnie

Brawhalla, Ubisoft’s free-to-play fighting game from developer Blue Mammoth, has officially become a little bit more epic today with the addition of several characters from the Steven Universe franchise! That includes the addition of Garnet, Amethyst, Pearl, and Stevonnie in the form of “Epic Crossover” characters, mirrors of existing fighters with their own visuals and animations.

The new characters are part of a special Steven Universe in-game event that started today and runs through December 18th. In addition to the new characters, there’s a new 3v3 game mode called Bubble Tag where teams earn points by capturing enemy teams in Gem Bubbles. The Steven Universe mirror fighters will continue to be available in Brawlhalla‘s in-game store for 300 Mammoth coins (~$11.50 worth of the digital currency) each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Ubisoft describes the Steven Universe x Brawlhalla crossover characters:

“Garnet – An Epic Crossover for Petra, she is gem fusion made from a true kind of love. Garnet is ‘stronger than you’ with signature attacks that use her rocket gauntlets and energy blasts.

“Amethyst – Amethyst mirrors Xull. An independent spirit and loyal friend, Amethyst arrives with signature attacks that use her whips as traps and grabs, plus her Purple Puma form!

“Pearl – This Epic Crossover mirrors Brawlhalla Legend Kaya, with signature attacks Holo-Pearl and Holo-Rose Quartz. She uses her spear and bow to make players strong in the real way.

“Stevonnie – Not two people, not one person, but an experience, Stevonnie mirrors Brawlhalla legend Val with signature attacks that summons their magical pink lion and bubble shield. Let’s jam!”

What do you think of the new Brawlhalla additions? Were you already a player, or has the Steven Universe crossover convinced you to pick it up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Brawlhalla is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC with a mobile version launching in 2020. Steven Universe Future , the upcoming epilogue miniseries for Steven Universe, is set to premiere on December 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.