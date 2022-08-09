Breaking Bad Creator Pitched a Grand Theft Auto-Inspired Video Game Adaptation

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan recently discussed all of the potential video games for the beloved TV series and noted that they had discussed a Grand Theft Auto-like adaptation at one point. Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul are some of the most acclaimed pieces of television ever created, spawning merchandise and even a Netflix film. Given all of its success, it's surprising AMC hasn't milked it too hard. Over the years, fans have imagined what a Breaking Bad video game could look like and apparently, the fans weren't the only ones brainstorming ideas for the medium.

In a recent interview on the "Inside the Gilliverse" podcast (shoutout to @gigajane on Twitter for the tip), Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan discussed the idea of a video game set inside that universe. The creator noted that there have been numerous attempts to make a Breaking Bad video game, but the most notable example included one where Gilligan pitched the idea of a game in the world similar to Grand Theft Auto and although it didn't happen, he thinks it still "makes sense". He also seemed to suggest that he wanted Rockstar Games to do it, but it was a bit unclear as he's not super well-versed in the gaming world. Gilligan noted that the team was also working on a PlayStation VR game at one point, but it fell through.

"I'm not much of a video game player, but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto," said Gilligan. "I remember saying to the guys, that are off running Apple now, who said yes originally to Breaking Bad, 'Who owns Grand Theft Auto? Can't you have a module, can there be a Breaking Bad [game]?' [It] still makes sense to me! That never came to fruition. There have been quite a few attempts at video games, some of them kind of made it to market. We tried to do a VR experience with the Sony PlayStation VR headset. We did a mobile game that lasted for a little while."

Gilligan went on to say that the team wrote three or four different video games, but nothing ever came out. He noted that making games is really hard and expensive, but the team is also incredibly protective of the Breaking Bad brand. With that said, Gilligan said fans shouldn't hold their breath for a Breaking Bad video game, noting they don't want to make something like the infamous ET Atari video game.

Would you want to play a Breaking Bad game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.