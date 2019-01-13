Official ‘Breaking Bad’ Mobile Game Announced

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there’s a new Breaking Bad game in the works. However, it won’t be playable anywhere beyond your mobile phone.

Dubbed, Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements, the mobile game will soon offer Breaking Bad addicts a new type of way to get their fix beyond long sessions in front of a television screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming way of developer Plamee and publisher FTX Games, details on the project are currently a bit scarce, but we do know it will be free-to-play, and thus likely have some type of evasive monetization.

We also know the game is a strategy game that puts players right into the “deep end of Vince Gilligan’s absorbing, morally ambiguous universe.” In other words, it sounds like players will be able to run and expand their own drug empire in a game that’s strategy meets clicker.

Gillian provided the following statement to Hollywood Reporter about the project:

“[FTX Games] care as much about the details as our creative team, and I have been very impressed with their commitment to building an authentic extension of the series’ story universe. I think this will be a fun experience for fans, to interact with characters from Breaking Bad in a completely new way.”

Apparently in addition to seeing Walt, players will also be accompanied by other popular characters from the show, such as Jesse, Gus Fring, Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut. Beyond this, no gameplay specifics are divulged. Further, there’s no announcement trailer or precise release information, but according to FTX Games, Criminal Elements will have players facing moral dilemmas and navigating a world full of volatile personalities.

Criminal Elements is expected to release sometime later this year. As for when a trailer or any media of the game will arrive, FTX Games doesn’t say. Presumably, something will come soon if the game is to release this year.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you play this? I know it’s not a Breaking Bad console or PC game, but we probably won’t ever get that. In other words, hopefully this is decent, because it’s what we are stuck with.