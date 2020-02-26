Brie Larson Looks Like a Lot of Different Animal Crossing Characters

It’s no secret that Brie Larson loves Animal Crossing. The actress best known for her portrayal of Captain Marvel is a big fan of Nintendo’s beloved franchise, and she has made it quite well known on social media, particularly with the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming in the very near future. Given that fact, Twitter user @tessaracts took images of Larson and compared them against some of the stars of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. Not only are the matches fairly impressive in their accuracy, Larson approved and retweeted the thread, herself! It’s either a testament to the actress’ ability to take a joke, or perhaps it’s just indicative of her passion for the series.

And last but certainly not least pic.twitter.com/rINqlKYmVy — 𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐲 ﾂ (@tessaracts) February 23, 2020

Lists like these are always nice, particularly when they’re done in good humor. Of course, @tessaracts inclusions are quite good, but a lot of classic Animal Crossing characters are missing. The poster will have to do a bit more digging to find images of Larson that look like K.K. Slider, Kapp’n, Blathers, and other series staples. Or, maybe a follow-up thread featuring Larson’s Avengers co-stars!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of all the characters that did make the cut, the inclusion of Mr. Resetti at the end is of particular note, since many Animal Crossing fans (Larson included) seem a bit concerned about the character’s future. Resetti has long been known for his strongly-worded lectures about the dangers of resetting games without saving, effectively putting the kibosh on the plans of players that intend to undo mistakes made during the game. While Resetti’s prickly personality seemed frightening in the early days of the game, fans took a strange liking to him over the years. Like Cranky Kong, his grumpiness became part of his appeal. However, with New Horizons‘ autosave feature, the character just might be retired!

What Animal Crossing character do you most look like? Are you getting excited for the release of New Horizons? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!