Marvel Fans Want Brie Larson To Play as Captain Marvel in Fortnite

Fortnite kept the Marvel love going with the new Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack, which included skins for Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster along with several other themed accessories for your character to rock in game. If you're a fan of Marvel (especially Captain Marvel) that's exciting enough, but fans of Cap couldn't help but think of Captain Marvel star Brie Larson after the big reveal. Larson is well known for her love of Animal Crossing but she's also noted she plays Fortnite with the family, and that is why fans are eager to see Larson hop into the game and take Fortnite's version of her MCU hero for a spin.

Fans noted Larson's mention of Fortnite in an interview with Elle, where she said "Then I've also now got Fortnite into the fold and so then for my more competitive friends and family members, that's become a huge source of connectivity and entertainment. I've been quite addicted to that game as well now," Larson said.

With Larson's growing YouTube channel, it feels like a match made in heaven to stream some Captain Marvel in Fortnite, and fans have their fingers crossed it happens.

We’re manifesting that she streams the game ✨ pic.twitter.com/LF7OPO1aIq — Stephanie ⎊✵ 🎄 (@blockbustergrrl) December 22, 2020

YES!! #CaptainMarvel is coming to Fortnite as part of the ‘Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack”, the pack also feats Black Panther and Taskmaster. Sure @brielarson will love this too!!! I was just waiting for her to start playing it! Look, @NiaDaCosta! pic.twitter.com/iO877jXP9X — 💫 Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) December 17, 2020

Hi @brielarson now you need to do a Fortnite video :) — Casey 🤠 (@caseyatkin) December 22, 2020

Captain Brie Meditation Circle pic.twitter.com/oxMmMG0TiO — Lumina Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🐝❄️🌹 Bumbleby 復讐者 (@kabuki_bee16) December 22, 2020

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

