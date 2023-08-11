Bully 2 Leaked by Ex-Rockstar Games Employee

Bully 2's existence has been leaked once again by a former Rockstar Games employee. Rockstar Games is one of the most beloved developers out there thanks to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, but there are a few other franchises that belong to the studio that also found strong audiences. One such game was Bully, which saw you playing as a teenager sent off to a private school where he inevitably helps raise hell. It was a really unique game and there hasn't been anything like it since, especially from Rockstar. Fans have hoped to see a sequel for almost two decades now, but it has yet to actually materialize.

Over the years, there have been various reports that Bully 2 was once in development and some of the ideas for it actually made their way into Red Dead Redemption 2. There have been a plethora of leaks since the late 2000s and now we have another one. A former Rockstar Games employee leaked on their LinkedIn that they worked on Bully 2 (and 3, but that seems to be a typo) in 2008, roughly 2 years after the release of the first game. ComicBook was able to verify this person did work at Rockstar Games beyond their LinkedIn page. Rumors have suggested that Bully 2 was worked on multiple times over the years, but was never able to see the light of day. It's unclear if it will ever happen at this point, especially since it will have been nearly 20 years by the time Rockstar Games finally releases Grand Theft Auto VI.

It's possible Rockstar will want to scale back and not take on another gargantuan project once it finishes the next GTA, but that could be in the form of a new IP or another franchise that's been on ice for a while. Either way, this is further proof that Bully 2 was a game that almost happened. We can all dream of what could've been, and it seems like for now, we'll have to keep dreaming for quite a while.

