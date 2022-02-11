Rockstar Games Insider Addresses Bully 2 Rumors

Bully 2 rumors are back. Several weeks ago, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson claimed that not only was Bully 2 in development at Rockstar Games, but suggested it could be revealed soon. So far, this hasn’t happened, but this week Bully insider SWEGTA did echo the first part of this claim. That said, according to the most reliable Rockstar Games insider, Bully fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Speaking about Henderson’s claims, the Tez2 recently shot down the Bully 2 rumors, noting the information is “a miss” based on what they have heard.

“[Tom] Henderson sources must be a hit or miss,” said the Tez2. “He was saying 2022 release for GTA Trilogy which is half accurate as the mobile ports are indeed coming this year. He got the actual release date right. A month prior to release which is typically when the word spreads vastly across studios and departments, thus being more prone to be leaked. The recent talk regarding Bully 2 is a miss from what I’ve heard. If it was this close to a potential reveal and a playable version was shown, I think we would have seen more leaks and I would’ve been told otherwise.”

Now, it’s worth noting that while Henderson indicated that a Bully 2 reveal could be on the horizon, SWEGTA actually countered this point claiming it’s in the early stages of development under a small team. The Tez2 doesn’t refute this exact point or any point made by SWEGTA.

For what it’s worth, we haven’t heard anything about Bully 2 from our own sources. This doesn’t mean it’s not in development, but we feel confident in saying that it at least means that if it is in the works, it’s early days. What we will say, and we’ve been reporting this for two years, is that Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has been pressuring Rockstar Games to release games more frequently, which could see lead to the revival of more than one dormant Rockstar Games IP.

That said, and as always, take everything here with a grain of salt as it all ranges from unofficial information to downright speculative. Of course, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.