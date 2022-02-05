Rockstar Games Insider Says Bully 2 Could Still Happen

Rockstar Games confirmed this week that it’s now in the process of working on the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, which many fans are simply referring to as GTA 6. While this announcement is one that thrilled most people, some fans of Rockstar made it clear in the wake of the reveal that they would’ve preferred the studio to develop Bully 2 instead. And while the likelihood of Bully 2 coming about now seems much lower as a result, one Rockstar insider has said that the game could still very much happen.

In a recent conversation on Twitter, Tom Henderson stated that he believes Rockstar is still in the process of working on something associated with the Bully franchise right now. Henderson, who has had insider information in relation to Rockstar Games in the past, shot down the notion that GTA 6 being in the works automatically means that nothing else is happening at the company. “Where did today’s announcement say that it’s Rockstar’s next focus point?” Henderson said in regard to the confirmation of GTA 6 being in the works. “They said GTA 6 is in development.I still standby that there’s something going on with the Bully series.”

Over the past few years, numerous rumors have come and gone suggesting that Rockstar at one point or another was working on a sequel to Bully. Some of these rumors and reports have continued to circle, notably with Henderson himself stating at the end of 2021 that a proper reveal of the game was planned at one point to have transpired last year. While this obviously never happened, to see him continue to double-down on this report suggests that he might have greater info about what Rockstar has in the pipeline.

